New Da Vinci 3D Printer Costs Just $499

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable 3D printer than the new da Vinci by XYZprinting. At just $499, fully assembled, the da Vinci printer aims to attract a new wave of "makers" to the growing 3D printing movement.

Many 3D printers cut costs by requiring customers to assemble them after purchasing. The da Vinci, however, comes fully built.

Standing about two feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, the da Vinci has a printer tray that can handle objects with dimensions of up to 7.8 x 7.8 x 7.8. It prints in ABS plastic, one of the most common 3D printing materials.

For a more experienced 3D printing crowd, XYZprinting also offers the da Vinci 2.0 and da Vinci 2.1. These devices print in ABS and PLA plastics. The da Vinci 2.0 and 2.1 have two extruders, allowing it to lay down PVA along with the main printing material, or print in two colors at the same time.

The da Vinci can be preordered now at ZYZprinting's website and will ship in March.

A few years ago, $1000 for a consumer 3D printer was pretty cheap. Now a number of companies are offering usable 3D printers for well below that price. The Snap3D by Tjiko Labs, which we previewed at MakerFaire 2013, is a 3D printer designed with replaceable and reconfigurable parts, and costs $799.

