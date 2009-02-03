Trending

Comcast Plays Porn During Super Bowl

By

Tucson, Arizona Comcast subscribers were in for quite a shocker this past Sunday, when the cable giant accidentally broadcasted very graphic adult cinema scenes from "Club Jenna" over the standard family friendly Super Bowl feed.

Tucson, Arizona Comcast subscribers were in for quite a shocker this past Sunday, when the cable giant accidentally broadcasted very graphic adult cinema scenes from "Club Jenna" over the standard family friendly Super Bowl feed.

The Cardinals and the Steelers clashed during the intense final minutes of the Super Bowl game.  With just three minutes remaining, the Cardinals had just taken the lead after facing almost certain defeat.  The broadcast made a switch to an initially innocent enough scene which many no doubt mistook as a commercial.  What came next however was certainly unexpected. 

As the scene played out, a woman was visibly grabbing a man in the genital area while trying to unzip his pants.  Then within mere seconds the man stood up to remove his pants, revealing full male nudity on live television.  The scene continued, but Comcast was quick to bring the pornographic antics to a halt before they could get any worse. 

The pornographic interruption surprisingly is not the first for the Comcast network.  In May of 2007, subscribers were subjected to a similar display over the Disney channel.  No statement has been made yet by Comcast representatives over the current incident, but what we know so far is that the interruption may have only affected analog broadcasts in the Tucson area.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • igot1forya 04 February 2009 00:03
    That is what I call a consolation prize for losing the super bowl... FREE PORN!
    Reply
  • jerreece 04 February 2009 00:05
    I used to live in Tucson, and subscribed to Comcast. I'm glad I don't live there anymore, as I'd have been quite annoyed to have a porno playing during my Super Bowl viewing...

    Imagine how many children were suddenly subjected to that visual.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 04 February 2009 00:26
    What I'd really want to know is exactly WHAT happened so that porn got transmited over a football game, super bowl or not. A technician is trying to get fired? Someone lost a wager? There's no way this incident is a "technical" error. It's a human mistake and probably a deliberate one.
    Reply
  • billiardicus 04 February 2009 00:45
    LOL. Sounds like the Comcast PR department is going to be earning their keep for a while.
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 04 February 2009 01:42
    This is awesome. I wish that porn would randomly be played on my TV. It could even be an incentive to draw me away from just downloading the shows I watch. Too bad this incident was limited to just the US.
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 04 February 2009 03:47
    I've been emotionally scared and violated. Comcast will hear from my lawyers!
    Reply
  • jsloan 04 February 2009 05:50
    camcast paying their customers to watch porn, Wow! what a company, other cable companies charge for that stuff. ;-)
    Reply
  • dieseldre2k 04 February 2009 06:49
    zak_mckrakenWhat I'd really want to know is exactly WHAT happened so that porn got transmited over a football game, super bowl or not. A technician is trying to get fired? Someone lost a wager? There's no way this incident is a "technical" error. It's a human mistake and probably a deliberate one.
    how can someone make a "mistake" AND do it deliberately? if its done on purpose, its not a mistake.
    Reply
  • graviongr 04 February 2009 08:38
    dieseldre2khow can someone make a "mistake" AND do it deliberately? if its done on purpose, its not a mistake.
    Shoving a bhut jolokia pepper up your nose is a mistake. You can do it deliberately and still have it be a mistake.

    By the way the bhut jolokia pepper is the hottest pepper on earth at 1 million scoville units. (Tobasco brand sauce is 5,000 scoville's.)
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 04 February 2009 23:20
    Wow! Thanks gravionGR! I'm a fan of spicy and hot food and I have never heard of the Scoville scale until today. Now, to find some of those Naga Jolokia to put in my next batch os spaghetti sauce...
    Reply