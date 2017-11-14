Bose's New Sleepbuds Can Cancel Out Snoring

If you're not one to appreciate the sweet sounds of your partner snoring at night, you might want to get your hands (and ears) on the Bose Sleepbuds.

The near earbuds fit snugly into your ears while you sleep. Along the way, they cancel out the sounds that keep you up at night, including your partner snoring, dogs barking around the neighborhood, and road traffic. Rather than let you hear those sounds, you'll hear soothing sounds aimed at getting you asleep and keep you asleep.

The new Bose Sleepbuds have popped up in an unusual place: Indiegogo. Rather than simply sell the earbuds on its own, Bose has elected to share them with the crowdfunding site's audience to attract those who want a better nights asleep. But if this is just the first you're hearing about them and want to get your hands on an early unit, you're out of luck.

Despite having 24 days left, the Bose Sleepbuds are already sold out. Although Bose wanted to raise $50,000 through the campaign, the company has so far raised more than $437,000.

Those who were quick to act paid anywhere from $150 to $185 for the earbuds. On its page, Bose said that it's decided to use Indiegogo in the hopes of early bird users testing out the technology to let the audio company how well the Sleepbuds work ahead of mass release at some point in the future.

Bose has promised to get the Sleepbuds to customers in February.

If the Bose Sleepbuds sound familiar, it's because they were initially designed by a small company named Hush that debuted smart earplugs designed to cover up ambient sounds. Hush was ultimately acquired by Bose and its technology has been repurposed to be the backbone for Bose's Sleepbuds.

According to The Verge, which earlier reported on the Bose Sleepbuds, the Hush design has been tossed out in favor of the latest option from Bose. But the technology itself is about the same.

Considering there are 24 days left on the Indiegogo campaign, it's possible Bose will add more units to appeal to those who want to try out its new technology. So keep a close eye on the page to see what happens.