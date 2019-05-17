Killer Deal: The Best Budget Roomba Is $78 Off

Robot vacuums are smarter and far easier to maintain than traditional upright vacs. Unfortunately, for your bank account, they're also pricier. Luckily, Amazon is slashing the price of our favorite budget vacuum.

For a limited time, you can get the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $297.49. Normally priced at $375, that's $78 off and the best price we could find for this robot vacuum.

The Roomba 690 is one of the best robot vacuums we've tested. It can glide through a mix of hardwood floors, area rugs, and doormats. In our tests, it successfully scooped up debris, whether it was cereal or kitty litter. It was even able to maneuver around a tight maze of chair legs without getting stuck. Keep in mind that it's not as effective on pet hair as the Shark Ion Robot, but it's still a solid pick for anyone who wants an affordable robot vacuum.

iRobot Roobma 690

The Roomba 690 also works with the iRobot app and Alexa, which means you can control it via your smartphone or via voice commands.

There's no telling when this deal may end, but it's not likely to go on sale again till Amazon Prime Day.