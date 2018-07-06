Belkin’s New Power Bank Is Perfect for iPhone Owners

Belkin has launched a new power bank, and it's perfect for iPhone fans.

(Image credit: Belkin)

The big feature of this power bank is that it charges via a lightning connector. In other words, you can use the same cable that charges your iPhone to charge this bank.



The BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank is the first device of its kind to achieve Apple's MFI (Made For iPhone/iPod/iPad) certification. This certifies that the product is compatible with Apple's products. Apple grants special hardware components, stickers, and support to certified devices.



Separately, this thing offers 10,000 mAH of power. That will give you three iPhone X charges; the device has just under 3,000 mAH of battery life.



There's very little information about the specs of this thing on Belkin's website, but MacRumors, which got its hands on a unit, reports that it's 6 inches long, 2.75 inches wide, and just under 0.75 inches thick. It includes two USB ports at 2.4A for iPhones and iPads, and 1A for slower charging.

A lightning connector should make this a very convenient power bank for iPhone users. You'll only need to carry one cable around to be able to charge either device at any time. You can also charge it with lightning accessories you already have for your iPhone.



And since this is the first battery pack to achieve MFI certification, it's likely that more lightning-powered accessories may follow.



On the other hand, wireless charging is on the rise, and as more phones and more manufacturers zero in on that technology, it's hard to know how long the lightning port will stick around. Some recentreports have even suggested that upcoming iPhone models may ditch the lightning port in favor of USB-C charging and data transfer. But the validity of these reports is uncertain, especially since Apple has historically embraced proprietary connectors. Until we have more information about upcoming iPhone models, it still might be worth buying lightning accessories.



BOOST↑­CHARGE is $59.99. It's available for pre-order today and will ship in August.



