LG May Have Leaked 8K iMac

LG just might have outed one of Apple's sharpest screens ever. In an article published on March 31 about next-generation 8K displays, the Korean electronics giant claimed that Apple will be releasing an 'iMac 8K' later this year.

According to a post on the LG Display website, 8K is the highest resolution that the human eye is capable of seeing. It is so sharp that you won't notice pixelation with the naked eye, and Japanese research indicates that 8K (7680 x 4320) might be as detailed as real life. That level of detail not only makes for realistic media consumption, it's also extremely helpful for professionals who work with large photos or detailed designs to get up close to their work.

However, there still isn't much content that is available for 4K displays, not to mention 8K panels. According to our photo editor, professionals may need to soften images to keep them from looking unnaturally sharp. If 8K does become the standard in the future, people like make-up artists may have to re-learn how to do their jobs, since TVs will show more detail than before, and they'd have to do more blending.

We're not sure who LG's sources are, or if such a product even exists, since Apple hasn't said anything yet. But given Apple already has a 27-inch 5K iMac available and that TV makers have begun showing off prototypes of 8K screens, it's possible that an 8K iMac is headed our way. LG is also one of Apple's display partners, so it's possible that it has inside information.

We've reached out to LG for comment, and have yet to hear back.

