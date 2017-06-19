Top Wireless Earbuds Now Just $21.99

Finding a pair of Bluetooth headphones for under $50 is easy these days, but with so much competition, sometimes it's hard to separate the good cans from the duds.

Priced at $25.99, the Anker SoundBuds Slim seem too good to be true. However, these Bluetooth buds are among Amazon's best-selling accessories.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "35SUMMER" to drop their price to $21.99. That's $8 off and one of the cheapest wireless buds we've seen to date.

If the price makes you nervous about their quality, the SoundBuds have been reviewed by reputable sites like Cnet, which called them "a wireless headphone bargain that's hard to beat." They noted that the bass is a little loose and that the treble can be harsh, but that the headphones should still satisfy the average consumer who just wants to listen to their music wirelessly.

The Anker SoundBuds Slim are water-resistant, can last up to 7 hours on a charge, and include multiple ear tips and ear hooks.