WhatsApp: We're Processing 20 Billion Messages A Day

Back in October, WhatsApp revealed that it was processing 10 billion messages every single day. At the time, that put the number of WhatsApp messages sent in a single month (300 billion) way past the number of iMessages sent over the course of the Apple's application's lifetime. While we don't know how many iMessages iOS users are sending these days, it's unlikely iMessage has caught up to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum yesterday revealed that the number of messages the company is processing each day has doubled since October. The cross-platform messaging app is now processing 12 billion outbound messages and 8 million inbound every single day. According to Digital Trends, Koum revealed the figures during the Dive Into Mobile conference stating that WhatsApp is now 'bigger than twitter.'

Koum also took the opportunity to reiterate that he and co-founder Brian Acton have no intention of selling their company. His remarks come hot on the heels of rumors that Google was looking to buy WhatsApp for a billion dollars. WhatsApp is available on Android, iPhone, BlackBerry and Windows Phone and competes with the likes of Viber, LIVE, and Skype as well as iMessage and BlackBerry's own BBM. While the rumor makes sense (why wouldn't Google want to buy an already well established messaging app to compete with BBM and iMessage?), it seems WhatsApp founders are fond of their independence.