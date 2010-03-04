Couple Sends 8-bit Videogame Wedding Invites

One couple in Germany decided good old fashioned paper invitations were just not going to cut it. Self confessed gamer geeks, the couple opted for 8-bit videogame invitations.

"We knew that we didn't want standard paper invites. We wanted something for people to keep and remember," the bride told OffBeatBride. "We are geeks. We love video games. Why not have a video game invite?"

In order to obtain the information necessary to attend Darina and Niko's wedding (such as date, time and venue), guests had to complete the game; playing as either the bride or groom.

The invites came in jewel cases with informational booklets. The disc inside consisted of the game, a soundtrack and even outtakes, as Darina says it took her two hours to get the "I'm Sorry Niko" line straight.

Check out the invites below.