Verizon: No Plans to Oppose AT&T/T-Mobile Deal

When Deutsche Telekom on Sunday announced plans to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to rival AT&T, there were many surprised faces. Once everyone had gotten over the shock of the announcement (after all, last we heard, Sprint was the one DT was going to sell to), talk turned to whether or not the deal should even be allowed to go through. And, if it did, how it would affect smaller players, like Sprint.



Though Sprint thinks the merger would alter the telecom industry 'dramatically,' it seems Verizon Wireless, currently the largest wireless provider in the U.S., has no such worries. Despite standing to lose its position as the biggest provider around, Verizon today assured the media it had no plans to acquire Sprint just to retain its number one spot.



"We're not interested in Sprint. We don't need them," Verizon CEO Daniel Mead told Reuters earlier today, adding that he would not be opposing the deal.



It seems that rather than being the biggest, Mead is more interested in being the most profitable.