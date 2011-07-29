This Trash Bin Concept Literally Sucks

Designed by Jun-se Kim, Yonggu Do and Eunha Seo, the Cuum concept is one part trash bin one part vacuum and two parts awesome. While the top portion of the Cuum functions as a regular trash bin, the bottom portion acts as a stationary vacuum. This battery-powered mini vacuum utilizes an electric motor and dust filters to clean out the are around the bin.

Users simply have to turn the device on, sweep dust near the trash bin and watch as the Cuum gobbles it all up. Although it certainly isn't designed to replace conventional and portable vacuum cleaners, placing the Cuum in the kitchen area or dining area could be a nice and easy way to keep things clean.