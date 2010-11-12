Buying All Things TRON

Stock up on all things TRON at Disney’s first ever TRON: Legacy Pop-Up Shop in Culver City, CA. Opening November 19, 2010, TRON fans can immerse themselves in six whole weeks of retail bliss and hoard all the TRON merchandise they can afford made by powerhouse brand names such as Monster, adidas, Hurley, Oakley, Spin Master, and more.



His and her merchandise covers a wide range of products - gaming accessories, clothing, motorcycle suits, cuff links, jewelry, memorabilia...and the list goes on. Pricing can run anywhere from an affordable $4 to a ‘hard-core fan level’ pricing of $1k. (Images from Disney Consumer Products.)

