Hackers Steal Data From T-Mobile, Trying to Sell

Over the weekend, a message from the attackers was made public on the full disclosure mailing list. Claiming to have “everything” (from confidential documents and financial documents to scripts and programs from their servers) the hackers said they had already contacted competitors of T-Mobile, offering to sell the data but because they had received no response, they were ready to sell to the highest bidder.
According to eWeek, a spokesperson from T-Mobile said the company is unable to disclose additional information at this time, but stated customers “can be assured if there is any evidence that customer information has been compromised, we would inform those affected as quickly as possible."
Full transcript of the email is below (or click here to go directly to Full Disclosure):
[UPDATE] T-Mobile has said the data posted on Full Disclosure was not obtained by hacking into the company's system. According to PCWorld, T-Mobile said in a statement that the hackers did have legitimate T-Mobile data, but they didn't do it by hacking into the company's network. The statement went on to detail that there was no customer information contained in the document, nor does the T-Mobile security system show any evidence of a breach. A company spokes person refused to say how hackers got a hold of the information. Very fish indeed.
Did you not read the part where T-Mobile said there was no security breach? Reading comprehension FTW...
that was posted after i commented, hater. and i wouldn't trust wot they're saying after the fact. they can make their reports say wotever they wish them to say. if it can be proven the data is authentic then t-mobile's excuses mean very little. next!
So, not having logs, does it really mean that nobody entered, or, someone entered and then cleared up all the logs regarding her when she's finished?
Exactly....What if the T-mobile Administrators SUCK AT THEIR JOB!!!!
they can tell their bosses..."Nah...nobody hacked us" just so that they can keep their jobs....heck...what if they were too stupid to know what happened.....or are not competent enough to see an attack that is right in front of their face.
You would have to BE a hacker in order to spot a hack.....no experience in this field= unable to detect problem.....It's like going into a pitch black closet trying to find something....Not going to happen.....
So their is a 50/50 chance that the T-mobile network admins either know what to look for or not