Pictured: First Look at the T-Mobile G2 Android

The G1 was the first Android phone to launch after the iPhone, and the smartphone market was a very different place back then. The G1 was expected to unseat the iPhone as king of the smartphones, or at least offer some kind of competition. However, it wasn't until we started seeing Android phones from several more manufacturers did Android really start to take off.

Today we've got official shots of the G2, the successor to T-Mobile's G1. Sent exclusively to Cell Phone Signal, these shots show a phone that's similar to the DROID 2 in that it's got a slide out QWERTY keyboard with a full touch screen on top. The HSPA+ phone is silver and has a single square button just under the display. It also has the usual 'back,' 'menu,' 'home,' and 'search' softkeys along the screen bezel.

Specswise you're looking at a 3.7-inch OLED, a 1GHz Snapdragon CPU, 5-megapixel camera with auto-focus, 3G HSPA+, WiFi and hotspot capabilities, GPS, and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR.