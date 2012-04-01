Sh*tter: The Startup that Turns Tweets into Toilet Roll

Twitter has hundreds of millions of users, so it stands to reason that you won't find every single person using the service absolutely riveting. Sometimes you might see a tweet and think, "I wouldn't even wipe my bum with that tweet." Enter Shitter, a company based on the fact that social sites can sometimes be kind of trivial. Shitter will take one or more feeds from your Twitter account and turn it into four rolls of 2-ply toilet paper.

According to Shitter's site, you can get toilet roll based on any Twitter feed, which means you can enter someone else's name and get four rolls of their tweets if you think your own Pulitzer winning musings are too good for that sort of thing. At $35 a pack, it doesn't come cheap, so you might want to save those four precious rolls of loo roll for special occasions (such as when the author of said tweets is visiting).