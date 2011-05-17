RIM Recalls 1,000 Faulty BlackBerry PlayBooks

RIM’s just launched PlayBook is the first of the company’s devices to run its new QNX-based BlackBerry Tablet OS. However, it seems the new software is causing problems, as RIM has been forced to recall 1,000 units because of a glitch in the OS.



"RIM determined that approximately one thousand BlackBerry PlayBook tablets (16 GB) were shipped with an OS build that may result in the devices being unable to properly load software upon initial set-up," RIM said in a statement sent to The Loop.



"The majority of the affected devices are still in the distribution channel and haven’t reached customers. RIM is working to replace the affected devices.



"In the small number of cases where a customer received a PlayBook that is unable to properly load software upon initial set-up, they can contact RIM for assistance."



The PlayBook received mostly lukewarm reviews following its launch, as RIM’s decision to ship the device without native email, calendar, and other PIM services was panned by critics. These are available for users pairing the PlayBook with a BlackBerry phone but native apps for users without a BlackBerry companion device aren’t expected to arrive until later this year.