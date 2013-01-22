Instagram Reaches 90 Million Users, 40 Million Pics Daily

Image sharing site Instagram has announced that it's surpassed 90 million users.



It also said 40 million pictures are added to the site on a daily basis, as well as receiving 8,500 likes and 1,000 comments per second. Co-founder Kevin Systrom stressed that Instagram continues to showcase strong growth around the globe.



"Instagram continues to see very strong growth around the world," he said. "With many of the product and internationalization improvements we’ve made, we’ve been excited to see these efforts resonate with users globally."



Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion, faced widespread backlash after it said it would sell users' photos. It then amended its terms of service to revert the policy, but was still affected by a class action lawsuit.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback