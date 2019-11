You've got Guitar Hero 5, Guitar Hero: Val Halen, DJ Hero, Band Hero as well as Tony Hawk's Ride and Beatles Rock Band. We know you can't wait to be drowned in the plastic instruments of games that are only a tad different from games you played last year, so below are the first official images of the drum kit from Guitar Hero 5.

Image via Engadget

Image via Engadget

Anyone planning on extorting one of the above games out of loved one for Christmas or their birthday?