Couple Names Baby After Facebook's 'Like' Button

Naming a baby isn't often easy. You want to pick something that’s modern but timeless, and won’t get them beaten up at school. There are thousands and thousands of books filled with endless possibilities. However, as our world changes, the inspirations behind names change, too. What was 'in' 20 years ago isn't nearly as popular today. So, will there be a deluge of kids named 'Like' in 20 years? One Israeli couple has gotten the ball rolling and named their baby after the Facebook feature.



Lior Adler and his wife Vardit Adler of Hod Hasharon, Israel wanted an original and unique name for their daughter. Not an unusual wish by any means. However, the couple decided to draw inspiration from their favorite social networking site.



"We named her Like because it’s modern and innovative. I checked that the name does not exist elsewhere in the country, that was the main condition for me," Lior told the Israeli newspaper Maariv. "In our opinion it's the modern equivalent of the name Ahava [Love]. It's just my way of saying to my fantastic daughter, 'love.'"



The couple already has two other children, both girls. Like’s big sisters are called 'Dvash' (meaning honey), and 'Pie,' because Lior and Vardit like to cook.



