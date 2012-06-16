Dropbox Canning Public Folders For New Accounts

Dropbox has changed its tune and will nuke the ability to share folders with the public. The rule will apply to new users who create an account on July 31 and later -- existing users won't be affected.



The change in heart takes place during the Megaupload fallout. The U.S. government's case for Kim Dotcom's extradition is still slowly snaking its way through the New Zealand court system. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has been ordered by a New Zealand High Court judge to copy the 150 TB worth of data stored on Megaupload servers seized by the FBI, and hand it over to Kim Dotcom.



Megaupload was shut down by the Department of Justice back in January 2012. The owners were indicted and arrested for allegedly operating as an organization dedicated to copyright infringement. Naturally New Zealand resident and company founder Kim Dotcom has denied any wrongdoing and the FBI is now reporting that it could take years to extradite Kim Dotcom on charges of criminal copyright violation.



Based on the whole Megaupload file-sharing fiasco, Dropbox has reportedly decided to pull the public file sharing aspect for obvious legal reasons. "In April, we launched the ability to share any file or folder in your Dropbox with a simple link," the company said on Friday. "This new sharing mechanism is a more generalized, scalable way to support many of the same use cases as the Public folder."



"After July 31, 2012, we will no longer create Public folders in any new Dropbox accounts," the company added. "If your app depends on Public folders, we recommend switching to the /shares API call. Public folders in existing accounts, however, will continue to function as before."