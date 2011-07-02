Vax Ev, the World's First Cardboard Vacuum

The UK's best selling vacuum brand Vax has teamed up with Jake Tyler, a British design student from Loughborough University, to create an unconventional and eco-friendly yet efficient vacuum cleaner. Dubbed the Vax Ev, this high performance vacuum cleaner is made from recycled and recyclable materials.

Corrugated cardboard panels create the body of the Vax Ev while the other components are made from a recyclable pure nylon plastic. Although a vacuum made entirely out of recyclable parts may not last as long as other competing models, the corrugated cardboard and recyclable plastic will result in a very cheap production cost, saving consumers a lot of money. The parts are also all designed to be easily ordered and replaced when needed. For more information on the Ev and Jake Tyler check out the official release here.