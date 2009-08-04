Apple Tries to Silence Owner of Exploding iPod

Recently, an iPod belonging to an 11-year-old Liverpudlian girl was dropped. The Times Online reports that the girl's father, Ken Stanborough, dropped the device, which then emitted a hissing noise. Stanborough picked up the device and, upon feeling the iPod getting hotter in his hand, threw it out into the back yard where within 30 seconds, the device "popped" and jumped 10 feet into the air in a puff of smoke.

When Stanborough's attempts to obtain a refund from his retailer failed, he contacted Apple who replied with a letter outlining what Apple claims is "standard practice." The Times Online reports that the Cupertino-based company sent a letter to Mr. Stanborough denying liability but offering a full refund.

However, the letter also said that in accepting the money, Mr. Stanborough was agreeing to "keep the terms and existence of this settlement agreement completely confidential." The letter went on to say that any breach of confidentiality "may result in Apple seeking injunctive relief, damages and legal costs against the defaulting persons or parties."

Stanborough refused Apple's offer, but it does make you wonder how many customers out there accepted the offer of a refund in exchange for silence. Given the choice, what would you do? Take the money and run or reserve your right to talk about your exploding iPod? Let us know in the comments below!