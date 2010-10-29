Woman Kills Child for Interrupting Farmville Game

The Florida Times-Union reports that 22-year-old Alexandra Tobias Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing her 3-month-old son, Dylan Lee, after he interrupted her game of Farmville. Tobias told investigators that she became angry with the little boy for crying while she was trying to play the browser-based social networking game. Tobias said she shook the baby before smoking a cigarette in an effort to compose herself. She then shook the baby again. Alexandra claims Dylan may have hit his head during the shaking.

The death has been classed as second-degree murder, a charge that carries a punishment of up to life in prison. However, the Florida Times-Union cites prosecutor Richard Mantei who said Tobias' sentence could be less because of state guidelines that call for 25 to 50 years. Tobias will be sentenced in December of this year.