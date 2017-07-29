Where to Get 4K Content: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and More

Best 4K Movies and TV Shows
Now that shoppers can snag a good 4K TV under $500, more and more people are looking for content that takes full advantage of the additional resolution. With a 4K set, you can enjoy downright gorgeous viewing from some of your favorite television shows and movies.
In order to access and watch 4K content, however, there are some caveats. Since it’s nearly all available online, you’ll want to be sure you have a fast Internet connection (Netflix recommends 25 Mbps or higher). We also highly recommend that you have a strong wireless router.
From Netflix and Amazon to DirecTV and YouTube, here’s a comprehensive list of 4K content you can enjoy right now. And be sure to check back often for updates.
Netflix
Netflix offers a nice selection of 4K content, ranging from the company’s own series to some hit shows, like Breaking Bad. Additionally, the service offers films in 4K.
In order to find Netflix’s 4K content, simply head over to its search bar and type in "4K." It will then list all of its ultra-HD content. Yes, it’s that simple.
Cost
$11.99 per month for access to 4K content
Content List
- Orange Is the New Black
- 13 Reasons Why
- Ozark
- The Ranch
- Breaking Bad
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- Fuller House
- Narcos
- El Chapo
- Iron Fist
- Grace and Frankie
- Gypsy
- Longmire
- The Crown
- Black Mirror
- Dave Chappelle
- Bloodline
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Glow
- Daredevil
- Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry
- Last Chance
- Friends from College
- The Do-Over
- Trailer Park Boys
- Master of None
- Luke Cage
- Sense8
- War Machine
- What the Health
- True Memoirs of an International Assassin
- The Hunt
- The Ridiculous 6
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Free Rein
- Okja
- The Blacklist
- Deuces
- Cable Girls
- Frontier
- Santa Clarita Diet
MORE: 30 Best TV Shows on Netflix
Amazon
Amazon’s Prime Video supports 4K video, but it doesn't have a terribly large library available to users. You’ll find some popular films, like Spectre and Ex Machina, as well as some specialty content, like 8 Hours of Relaxing Rain and Gentle Thunder. In order to access this ultra-HD video, you’ll need to search for "4K" content through the service.
Amazon Prime Video is available with a Prime subscription, which costs $99 per year.
Cost
$99 per year with a Prime subscription
Content List
- First Live 4K From Space
- Spectre
- Ex Machina
- 8 Hours of Relaxing Rain and Gentle Thunder
- Terminator: Genisys
- Coral Reef Adventure
- Bryce Canyon Relaxation
- Atlantic Rim
- The High Sierra
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 40th Anniversary
- Planet Patagonia
- Midnight Thunderstorm
- Biosphere
MORE: Amazon Prime Streaming Guide: Best Movies and TV Shows
DirecTV
Like Dish, DirecTV offers its customers access to on-demand content. And like Dish, the amount of content and types of content it offers can change as time goes on.
According to DirecTV, it’s consistently adding content to its 4K lineup, so in time, more movies and television shows will be available. Additionally, DirecTV offers access to major league baseball games and UFC fighting events in 4K.
Cost
DirecTV packages start at $50 per month
Content List
- Logan
- Taylor Swift Super Saturday Night Concert
- Select MLB games
- UFC events
- Everything on Channel 106
- Hidden Figures
- Passengers
- Arrival
- Fences
- Allied
- More content available on demand
Dish
Dish's story is a bit different from that of many of the other services. Principally, Dish provides access to 4K content through its partnership with Netflix, which you can access through your subscription.
Dish subscribers will also find that on-demand programming and some live programming are available in 4K. But as you might expect, the satellite provider’s content is a bit of a moving target and changes often.
You should also be aware that you’ll need to have a Hopper 3 or 4K Joey to access 4K content through Dish.
Cost
Packages start at $50 per month
Content List
Since Dish can integrate Netflix, all of that service’s content is available through Dish. Additionally, some on-demand movies and television shows are available in 4K. On Dish, you’ll find 4K programming from The Orchard, Mance Media, and NBCUniversal in addition to Netflix.
MORE: Best 4K TVs - Ultra High Definition (UHD) Televisions
Vudu
Vudu offers a broad range of films in 4K, including popular hits like F8: The Fate of the Furious, Sing and others.
However, unlike most of the other services, which center on streaming content via subscriptions, Vudu offers its content on a per-unit basis, allowing you to either rent or buy the 4K films you want to watch.
In order to find Vudu’s 4K content, simply seek out the company’s UHD Collection and more than 100 films will be displayed.
Cost
Pricing varies, depending on the movie you choose
Content List
- Kong: Skull Island
- F8: The Fate of the Furious
- Chips
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Ghost in the Shell
- The Great Wall
- Sing
- Fantastic Beasts
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Arrival
- xXx
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Annabelle
- Lucy
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Collateral Beauty
- Allied
- The Lego Movie
- American Sniper
- Furious 7
- King Arthur
- San Andreas
- Live Die Repeat
- Goodfellas
- The Town
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Suicide Squad
- The Hangover
- I Am Legend
- Man of Steel
- Sherlock Holmes
- Lone Survivor
- Vacation
- Storks
- Fast & Furious 6
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
- Get Hard
- The Bourne Classified Collection
- The Accountant
- Sully
- Several dozen more ...
YouTube
YouTube makes it a cinch for you to find 4K content. But that also means you’ll find far more 4K content in YouTube than you would on any other service.
From YouTube, you can simply type in 4K in the search bar, and you’ll find more than 5 million videos. While not all of those are actually in 4K, a large majority of them are, providing you access to everything from movies, to movie trailers, to content people capture on their own and share with the service.
YouTube easily has the widest breadth of 4K content of any service. What’s below is just a sampling.
Cost
Free
Content List
- Costa Rica In 4K
- Zion National Park
- 4k Hawaii Drone Footage
- Fast 4K Ultra HD Video: Power of Curves
- Diving Into 1000 Mousetraps in 4K Slow Motion
- Vertical Maze Dubai
- Deathgrip
- Iceland in 4K Ultra HD
- 4K African Wildlife
- 4K Play - Party Hard: Miami Party
- Crushed By a Giant 6ft Water Balloon
- Sony 4K Demo: Another World
- Tornado in 4K UHD
- Tokyo By Night
- Giant RC Vulcan XH558
- Garmin VIRB 360
- Andes Ultra HD
- Minecraft: Hypixel SkywarsXbox One X: E3 2017
- The Mountain Run
- 5.1 million more videos (and counting)...
MORE: 5 Reasons You Should Pay for YouTube Red
Hulu
Cost
$11.99 per month for access to 4K content
Content List
- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- 11.22.63
- The Path
- Chance
- Shut Eye
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Spectre