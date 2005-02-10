Head to Head: Silex SX-1000U USB Device Server vs. Keyspan USB Server

Introduction

Silex SX1000U

Keyspan USB Server

What exactly is a USB Server? Well, to put it simply, a USB Server allows you to access USB Devices over the network through Ethernet. There are significant benefits to USB serving, including being able to share a multi-function USB printer, which you normally cannot fully do in a Windows Network. However, each networked USB device must be used in one-to-one device-to-host relationship based on "reservations" made by each user. The exception to this 1:1 device-to-host relationship is for USB printers, which I'll touch on later.

In this review, I'll be comparing two USB Server products: the Silex SX-1000U USB Device Server and Keyspan USB Server.