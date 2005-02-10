Trending

Head to Head: Silex SX-1000U USB Device Server vs. Keyspan USB Server

USB device servers are a product concept that's a little hard to wrap your head around at first. But once you understand what they can do, you'll probably want to add them to your networking bag of tricks. Micah LaCombe put both Silex's SX-1000U USB device server and Keyspan's USB Server to the test, and one definitely came out on top.

Introduction

What exactly is a USB Server? Well, to put it simply, a USB Server allows you to access USB Devices over the network through Ethernet. There are significant benefits to USB serving, including being able to share a multi-function USB printer, which you normally cannot fully do in a Windows Network. However, each networked USB device must be used in one-to-one device-to-host relationship based on "reservations" made by each user. The exception to this 1:1 device-to-host relationship is for USB printers, which I'll touch on later.

In this review, I'll be comparing two USB Server products: the Silex SX-1000U USB Device Server and Keyspan USB Server.