YouTube’s Incognito Mode Is Here: How to Use It

In the aftermath of any number of scandals, breaches, and hacks, it's only natural to want to hide the YouTube videos you're watching.



YouTube has been hinting at its own version of Chrome's Incognito mode since May. Finally, after over a month of testing, the feature begun rolling out to YouTube's Android app.



Sadly, the feature is only available for Android at this time -- there's no sign of the button on iOS.



Switching to incognito is super easy, and very convenient to do from anywhere in the app. But remember that you'll only be able to access your Home and Trending feeds: Subscription, Inbox, Library and Search will be hidden.



If you're sure you won't need any of those tools to use YouTube, and want to keep your video browsing private here's what to do.

How to switch to YouTube's Incognito Mode

1. Press your profile icon in the top right corner.



2. Select "Turn On Incognito."



You can now watch embarrassing videos to your heart's content.





You'll get a notification letting you know that you're browsing incognito.



How to turn off YouTube's Incognito Mode



1. Had enough? Click the icon in the top right corner.



2. Select "Turn Off Incognito."

