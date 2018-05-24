Jury Tells Samsung to Pay Apple $539 Million in iPhone Patent Dispute

The long-running patent feud between Apple and Samsung took a turn in Cupertino's favor today (May 24), as a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., decided that Samsung needs to pay $539 million to Apple for infringing on five patents involving mobile phone design.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S7 and iPhone 6s weren't even on the market when the Apple-Samsung patent fight began. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The case dates back to 2011, when Apple accused Samsung of violating its design patents with Android phones the latter company had released. A jury sided with Apple in 2012, awarding the company $1 billion. Upon appeal, that judgment was cut down to $339 million.

Samsung successfully argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that the way damages were assessed in the case should be reconsidered, which is what this latest trial was all about. According to Cnet, which reported on today's verdict, Apple had been asking for $1.07 billion, while Samsung argued that it should only have to pay $28 million.

You can guess which of two companies was more pleased by the ruling.

"We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers," Apple said in a statement provided to Tom's Guide. "This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple."

A statement from Samsung suggested the dispute is anything but settled. "Today’s decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages," Samsung told us. "We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers."