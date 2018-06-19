Killer Deal: Pixel 2 XL Price Slashed By $400

There's plenty of hype building around the upcoming Pixel 3, which is expected this fall, but right now there's an unbeatable deal on the best camera phone you can buy.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you head over to Best Buy right now and pick up a Verizon version of its Pixel 2 XL, you'll get $400 off its regular retail price of $850. The deal is split between a $200 instant credit when you purchase the handset and a $200 savings in bill credits over the life of your agreement with Verizon. When it's all said and done, you'll be able to buy the Pixel 2 XL for $450.

There are some terms and conditions to consider before you take the plunge. For one, you'll need to sign up for a monthly installment agreement with Verizon that will spread your payments out over 24 months. And if you try to get out of the deal before your payments are up, your installment agreement balance will be due at that time.

Aside from that, it's a pretty simple transaction. And best of all, the deal is available on the Pixel 2 XL version of your choice, so whether you want the 64GB or 128GB version, you'll be able to get $400 off. You can also choose from the Just Black or Black & White versions of the device.

If you want the smaller Pixel 2 instead of the larger Pixel 2 XL, you can take advantage of $200 savings that works the same way, with a $100 discount upfront and a $100 savings over the life of your 24-month installment agreement.

