25 Free and Useful Windows Desktop Gadgets

Windows Gadgets remain a powerful addition to any Windows 7 or Vista PC. Here are 25 options that work well on either OS.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mcd023 18 October 2011 06:16
    I really like Rainmeter, but the Clipboard manager looks promising.
  • ickarumba1 18 October 2011 10:01
    The remote desktop gadget seems useful.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 18 October 2011 20:56
    Huh, not so bad. Like the hardware monitoring gadgets; no real use but they look cool :)
  • CaedenV 18 October 2011 23:11
    The only one I have ever found useful is the weather app built into Windows. I also love sticky notes, it is the best gadget that isn't really a gadget
  • 19 October 2011 19:17
    I've been using the CPU/RAM meter, network meter for quite some time now. They go along with the RSS new feed, weather and dark calendar nicely.
  • 01 February 2012 21:16
    I am not able to download any desktop gadgets. But why ?
  • 06 February 2012 18:24
    @Md uzzal hosen Microsoft stopped the gadget Gallery a couple of months ago. They want to get gadget developers to start developing Windows 8 'Metro apps'.

    A gadget which I like a lot is CalendarMark. It is a calendar/agenda gadget which also works with Google Calendar. You can still get it on their website (http://calendarmark.com).
  • warezme 06 April 2012 01:24
    I used to use gadgets but found them more annoying than useful. They must have the worst development incentive because I have gone to the MS gadgets download web and it's always the same old tired gadgets and like 20 different calendar gadgets or 50 different CPU meters, nothing really interesting.
  • sliem 06 April 2012 04:28
    Useful to me: Clipboard manager, clock, remote desktop, cpu meter
    Probably useful to me: network meter, drive meter, drive activity
  • burnley14 07 April 2012 00:26
    Man Rico, your poor computer. 427/465GB full and no restarts for 58 days?
