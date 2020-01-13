VicTsing Gaming Keyboard

Rating: 1.5/5 stars

Don't be fooled by the VicTsing Gaming Keyboard's name; nothing about it is really suitable for gaming. Between the mushy keys, the oddly shaped Enter key and a lack of media keys, this keyboard is more likely to hamper your gaming skills than help them. There are only two gaming-focused in the VicTsing: the ability to lock the Windows key (which is useful) and a haphazard rainbow lighting pattern (which is not). The lighting has too few colors to be true RGB, and it's not very bright, to boot. Worst of all, the VicTsing doesn't have any expandable feet, meaning that it's stuck in a flat conformation — an uncomfortable position for touch typists and gamers alike. If you're looking for the best cheap keyboard you can buy, you'll have to look elsewhere.