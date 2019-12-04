The best cheap soundbars of 2020 under $100
Best Cheap Soundbars 2020 (Under $100)
Soundbars replace the tinny noise coming out of your TV speakers with rich treble and full bass, but many of the best ones can get expensive. Fortunately, some of the best cheap soundbars out there will bring out the most of your favorite NFL games or Disney Plus shows for under $100.
We tested 6 models that cost less than $100, judging them for sound quality, ease of use and design. Here are the best cheap soundbars you can buy right now.
If you can stretch your budget a bit, we've also rounded up the overall best soundbars available now.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Vizio SB2920 29" Soundbar 2.0 system
Rating: 4.5/5
For less than $100, the Vizio SB2920 is the soundbar to get. While on the small side, the 28.75 x 3 x 3-inch unit doesn't sound diminutive. It gets loud enough for a large room, features plenty of ways to connect and performs well on a variety of types of sound. It has solid bass performance and clear, resonant vocals. It's also built solidly. People won't believe you spent so little on it.
Credit: Vizio
Megacra YoungBar 7020
Rating: 4/5
The 28 x 3.2 x 2.9-inch YoungBar 7020 is a relatively small soundbar, but that doesn't stop it from producing a large, room-filling sound. For the money, few soundbars can create richer bass than YoungBar 7020. That low end helps make the dialog easier to hear. This soundbar delivers tinny treble, however, which makes it weak for music listening.
Credit: Megacra
Pyle PSBV600BT
Rating: 3.5/5
If you want better sound, but don't have a good place to put a soundbar, a soundbase — which goes under your TV stand — could be the solution. Pyle's 20.6 x 12 x 3-inch PSBV600BT uses its depth to include a woofer, which results in big, booming bass. It also has enough power to fill a large room with sound. The bass can overwhelm the treble and midrange, though, and dialog and vocals can get lost in the mix.
Credit: Pyle
Taotronics TT-SK15
Rating: 3/5
With its metal, touch-sensitive pad, the TT-SK15 looks like it should cost more than it does, but the sound doesn't match the style. This soundbar makes dialog easy to hear, but the wimpy bass and tinny treble leave much to be desired. It doesn't feature any sound modes or ways to adjust the sound, either, things that several other soundbars in the same price range do offer.
Credit: Taotronics
Avantree Torpedo Plus
Rating: 2.5/5
The 10.8 x 2.4 x 2-inch Torpedo Plus looks sharp and has something other cheap soundbars don't: a 5.5-hour battery, which makes it easy to take it anywhere you want to watch TV. It features clear dialog, but lacks any bass to speak of. The crisp treble tones help provide details in music and movie soundtracks, but the soundbar suffered from interference when connected via Bluetooth. It also lacks a remote.
Credit: Avantree
Insignia mini 2.0 soundbar NS-SB216
Rating: 2.5/5
The tiny 12.6 x 2.7 x 1.8-inch Insignia mini soundbar meets the minimum criteria for a soundbar: It makes dialog easier to hear when you're watching TV and movies. While it gives voices some resonance, the lack of treble means it can sound muddy, especially during action scenes. Because of its small size, it's a better fit for small TVs or computer screens.
Credit: Insignia
-
jsmithepa 27 April 2017 15:08Just be awared soundbars are task-specific, does one thing, and not scalable, meaning rarely a way to plug in more stuff in the future, that's why they are, relatively, cheap, and please pretty please buy a SB that has the same type of connector as your TV. Many people buy these things without even knowing it will hook up to their TV. You buy tires first knowing it will fit your car right. Same thing.Reply
-
340mopars 02 May 2017 18:14will best buy honor prices listed here ? example LG 2.0 Ch Soundbar LAS260B shown here for 99.00 when i get shot over to best buy site shown for 129Reply