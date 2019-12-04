The best cheap soundbars of 2020 under $100

Best Cheap Soundbars 2020 (Under $100)

Soundbars replace the tinny noise coming out of your TV speakers with rich treble and full bass, but many of the best ones can get expensive. Fortunately, some of the best cheap soundbars out there will bring out the most of your favorite NFL games or Disney Plus shows for under $100.

We tested 6 models that cost less than $100, judging them for sound quality, ease of use and design. Here are the best cheap soundbars you can buy right now.

If you can stretch your budget a bit, we've also rounded up the overall best soundbars available now.

Credit: Tom's Guide