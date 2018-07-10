Nikon's Coolpix P1000 Has a Ridiculous 125x Zoom Lens

Want to get close to the action? Really, really close? Nikon's newest super-zoom, the Coolpix P1000, has a ridiculous 125X optical zoom lens that's equivalent to a 24 to 3000mm zoom lens. It can even be extended up to 6000mm — close enough for you to count the nose hairs on a beetle. The P1000 will be available in September for $999.

(Image credit: Image Credit: Nikon)

Measuring 7.2 x 5.8 x 4.7 inches and weighing 3.1 pounds with its battery, the P1000 is not exactly pocket-friendly. Still, the camera has a 16-megapixel BSI CMOS 1/2.3 sensor, and its lens can stop from f/2.8 to f/8. To help steady your shot, the camera has optical vibration reduction (though you'll still want a tripod at its max zoom, and, using Nikon's Dynamic Zoom Feature, you can double the lens' zoom, up to 6000mm (35mm equivalent).

The rear of the camera has a 2.3 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder, as well as a 3.2-inch touchscreen that swings out from the side, and can be angled 180 degrees vertically. Various knobs let you switch between PSAM as well as scene modes, which include Moon Mode and Bird Watching Mode. If you do catch a bird in flight, the P1000 can snap up to 7 frames per second, which should be fast enough to freeze motion.

The P1000's ISO range goes from 100 to 6400, with an exposure compensation range of -2.0 to +2.0, in one-third increments. The camera can shoot video at resolutions of up to 4K/30 fps, and its battery should last for up to 250 shots. As with most of Nikon's cameras, the P1000 features the company's SnapBridge technology, which lets you control the camera from your smartphone, as well as download photos via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.