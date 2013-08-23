Canon Launches Four New PowerShot Models for Fall 2013

Canon has announced many new additions to the 'point and shoot' PowerShot digital camera line-up with the latest four models: PowerShot G16, PowerShot S120, PowerShot SX510 HS, and PowerShot SX170 IS. This new collection is reportedly aimed at allowing photo enthusiasts to create high quality images and videos, bringing with it advances in connectivity, autofocus speeds and stability technology. Below are the four models along with their distinguishing features.



Powershot G16

The successor of the G15, this camera is the first in the G series to include built-in WiFi connectivity in order to allow sharing multimedia across many websites. Driving this little shooter is Canon's DIGIC 6 image processor and 12.1 MPx CMOS image sensor, which together form an enhanced low-light image system dubbed the "HS System." The 28-140 mm wide angle lens has an aperture of f/1.8 - f/2.8, and comes with the improved autofocus system that now allows up to 9.3 FPS continuous shooting, or alternatively, 1080p/60Hz video recording. With knobs and dials similar to a DLSR, this camera also has automatic HDR Scene capture modes and introduces "Star Mode" for enhanced nighttime photography. Currently scheduled to launch in October 2013, this camera has an estimated retail price of $549.99



PowerShot S120

The successor of the S110, this camera continues the trend of series with built-in WiFi connectivity for multimedia sharing. The camera has the same "HS System" as the G16, but differs by having a slightly smaller wide-angle lens at 24-120 mm, with an aperture range of f/1.8-f/5.7. Also equipped with the faster autofocus system, this camera can capture 1080p/60Hz video, and has a faster continue frame capture rate of 12.1 FPS. Star Mode and HDR Scene mode are also included in this camera, with an added Background Defocus mode to make large objects to appear in miniature. With a planned launch date in parallel with the G16, this camera is expected to cost $449.99.

PowerShot SX150 HS

With Canon continuing to introduce WiFi connectivity in their cameras, the SX150 HS is also on the receiving end of this technology. But there the similarities stop, as the camera is all about the zoom. The 24 mm wide-angle lens is the real asset to the camera, giving it a powerful 30x optical zoom which will put any smartphone to shame. With Canon's Zoom Framing Assists feature, the camera can identify the correct zoom distance to a subject using the face recognition software, and then utilize the increased autofocus speeds to capture still and sharp images even at great distances. The DIGIC 4 image processor and 12.1 MPx CMOS sensor allow video capture up to 1080p. Also expected for a September 2013 release, the SX150 HS has a retail value of $249.99.

PowerShot SX170 IS

The budget version of the line-up, the SX170 IS has a 3.0 inch LCD Screen, but no WiFi Connectivity included. The DIGIC 4 image processor and a 16.0 MPx CMOS Sensor can capture videos up to 720p. The 16x optical zoom and 28-mm wide angle lens create brilliantly vivid pictures, assisted by the High-Speed Autofocus system and Intelligent Image Stabilization technology that make this new line-up of cameras so attractive. The Smart AUTO function on the camera is what makes it so appealing to those who want to take pictures in quickly changing lighting situations, as the camera adapts quickly using the 32 predefined shooting presets. Also scheduled for an earlier September launch, this camera's expected price is the least of all the new PowerShot models, coming in at $179.99.