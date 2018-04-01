5 Reasons to Play MLB The Show 18

With the 2018 MLB season now underway, chances are, you want to start the season right by stepping into the cleats of your favorite players in MLB The Show 18.

Developer Sony San Diego has managed to make its simulation baseball series more approachable for new players while making smart changes to fan-favorite features, like Franchise and Road to the Show. Without further ado, here are the top five reasons to play MLB The Show 18.

Inviting retro action

If you're feeling nostalgic for some arcade baseball, MLB The Show 18's Retro Mode will take you back to a simpler time. It has the look of the modern game, mixed with the gameplay and trappings of classic arcade baseball games like RBI Baseball and Triple Play Baseball.



The beauty of this mode is that the controls are easy to pick up if you're looking for a less-serious time on the diamond. Retro Mode, along with the new three-inning games, brings a nice focus on quicker action if you're not looking for an overly intense time commitment.

A better story mode

MLB The Show 18's RPG-like mode, Road to the Show, received a major upgrade. This time around, you play a late round draft pick who is trying to earn a spot in the big leagues in hopes of becoming a future Hall of Famer.



No longer will you earn training points to improve your player. To become a better ball player, you'll have to actually have success in the areas you want to improve. Want to be better against left-handed pitchers or improve your throwing accuracy? You'll have to get some hits off lefties and make some throws while still trying a earn a starter spot on the team.

Streamlined franchise mode

It seems like Sony San Diego listened to a lot of player feedback and streamlined many of the existing features in Franchise mode. This year, you'll spend more time playing baseball and less time being swamped with menus.



Franchise mode will present you with critical situations, like a clutch at bat during the playoffs or a game against a division rival, that will more or less define your organization. More hands-on general managers will appreciate getting some play time to take their mind off the looming trade deadline.

Here comes the Babe

The Show's roster deepens this year with the addition of baseball legends from almost every era of the sport, allowing you to make the ultimate fantasy team. For the first time, you can have the likes of Babe Ruth and Ken Griffey Jr. on the same team.



It should be interesting to see how current players like Aaron Judge fare against Hall of Famers like Rollie Fingers in online head-to-head matches against someone else's superteam.

Presentation is a home run

MLB The Show 18 swings for the fences in production values. The commentary is eerily accurate in calling the play-by-play, with Mark DeRosa joining Dan Plesac and Matt Vasgersian in the booth. The number of fans in the seats varies according to the importance of the game and the time of day. Players celebrate and react differently to success or failure in clutch at bats.

You know that Sony San Diego cares about the details when it lets you adjust the bat wiggle on your batting stance when you create a new player, as well as customize your running stride. The Show still remains a gorgeous game that will often have people doing a double take, thinking they are watching a live broadcast.

Credit: Sony San Diego