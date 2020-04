Here's How Long You'll Wait if You Order iPhone X Now

Apple's iPhone X has finally hit store shelves. And those who are ordering the handset now online are expected to wait some time to get their hands on the device. But new reports suggest they might not have to wait as long as previously believed.

(Image credit: Photo credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

Apple updated its iPhone X order page on Friday (Nov. 3) to show that all of the handset models it's selling across all carrier networks, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, now have a three-to-four-week lead time. That's a slight improvement over the mid-December ship times Apple was promising last week when it started offering pre-orders on the device.

MORE: iPhone X Review: Everything You Need to Know

So, if you order the iPhone X today, you should be able to get it by the end of November, about two weeks earlier than the company's prior predictions.

Here's a look at carrier lead times as of Friday morning, Nov. 3:

AT&T

Space Gray 64GB: December 4 to December 11

Space Gray 256GB: December 11 to December 26

Silver 64GB: November 27 to December 4

Silver: 256GB: December 4 to December 11

Verizon

Space Gray 64GB: December 1

Space Gray 256GB: December 13

Silver 64GB: December 1

Silver: 256GB: December 6

MORE: iPhone X Is King of OLED Screens: See for Yourself

T-Mobile

Space Gray 64GB: December 1 to December 20

Space Gray 256GB: December 1 to December 20

Silver 64GB: November 17 to December 1

Silver: 256GB: December 1 to December 20

Sprint

Space Gray 64GB: December 8

Space Gray 256GB: December 8

Silver 64GB: December 8

Silver: 256GB: December 8