iPhone 8 Might Know When to Shut Up

Apple appears to have figured out that you don't need to hear your ringtones if you're already using your iPhone when a text or phone call comes through.

This is according to a new report that claims the rumored face-detecting 3D sensor in the iPhone 8 will intelligently silence the audio parts of your notifications.

(Image credit: Handy Abovergleich)

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo found this new bit of information in the HomePod speaker firmware leaked from Apple. In a tweet, Rambo revealed a new term to iOS called "TLAttentionAwarenessObserver," which appears in conjunction with other phrases that refer to changing ringtones when attention is detected and updating alert volume dynamically.

MORE: iPhone 8 Rumors: What to Expect from the 10th Anniversary iPhone

Whether or not this feature will be enabled by default is unknown, as such a change of notification behavior may be a surprise to some users. We wouldn't be upset if the feature were the new normal, though, as that would keep your device from making noise when it doesn't need to.

Either way, this is good news for those considering an iPhone 8, as it shows Apple is thinking about all of the ways to best utilize the new sensors in the device. This technology could theoretically allow the screen to flash your lock screen's notifications at you when you look at the display, so you can check what's going on without having to tap or unlock.

We expect the iPhone 8 to be announced in just a few weeks, as Apple historically reveals its latest smartphones at a big event in early September.