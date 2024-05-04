NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #62 (Saturday, May 4, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme - "The horror" - isn't too cryptic, but it does require a certain amount of specialist knowledge.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #62, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #62, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #62.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #62 is... "The horror".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Screams on screen.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

COST

PLOT

WEST

SEEMS

STORE

COSY

SHOP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SCARYMOVIE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #62?

Drumroll, please...

HALLOWEEN

POLTERGEIST

PSYCHO

SCREAM

HOSTEL

...and the spangram was SCARYMOVIE.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle isn't too tricky, as long as you have a decent knowledge of horror movies. I'm pleased to say I do, and as such I got through it pretty quickly.

I spotted HALLOWEEN first. When I started spelling it out, I thought there was a good chance it was going to be the spangram, with other words being things like "ghost", "zombie" and other things that go bump in the night. But it stopped short of the side of the board, making it a common or garden answer.

Then I noticed POLTERGEIST, and I realized I was actually looking at the names of scary movies - confirmed with the presence of PSYCHO.

From there, I spotted the spangram - SCARYMOVIE - spanning from the bottom of the board to the top.

Only two words remained, and when I unravelled SCREAM, I was down to one. I descrambled HOSETL into HOSTEL to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

