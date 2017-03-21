iPhone 8 Design to Pay Homage to First iPhone

Apple's iPhone 8 is expected to sport a radical redesign up front. But the company might be looking back in time to round out the rest of the device.

(Image credit: The iPhone 8 could borrow the water drop design language from the original iPhone. Credit: Apple)

Apple will deliver a "water drop design" in the next iPhone in an homage to the original iPhone that hit store shelves in 2007, China-based ETNews is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the plans. Specifically, the device's case will have a gentler curve rather than the steep curve Apple has used for years in its latest iPhones.

According to the sources, which were also cited by MacRumors, Apple is planning a "3D glass case" design in its iPhone 8 that will cut down on the sharper edges and flat surfaces and instead rely upon curves. The device's back will also not be as flat as the company's existing handsets.

Based on multiple iPhone 8 reports and rumors, Apple's new flagship will sit alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. It will likely feature major design enhancements, including a display that covers its entire face. Apple will therefore eliminate the physical home button and could use a virtual home button that uses the screen for fingerprint recognition.

Apple's decision to offer a design that resembles the original iPhone in some ways wouldn't be a coincidence. Apple released the original iPhone in 2007 and is reportedly planning a big, 10-year celebration this year.

But the tear drop will likely be the only similarity between the devices. Apple's iPhone 8 will be thinner than the original handset and its screen, which could hit 5.8 inches, will be substantially larger than the 3.5-inch screen in the original iPhone.

Still, knowing Apple's obsession with history, it's likely that the company will call attention to the inspiration Jony Ive and others derived from the original handset when designing the iPhone 8.