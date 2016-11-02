The Wild iPhone 8 May Look Like This

Yes, the iPhone 7 comes in two new colors and is water-resistant, but it basically has the same familiar design as the last iPhone. If you want a phone that truly looks and feels new, you might want to wait for the iPhone 8.

But you don't have to wait until next year to see what it might look like.

(Image credit: Venjamin Geskin/YouTube)

A concept designer, Venjamin Geskin has posted a video to YouTube that shows off what most Apple watchers expect from the 10th anniversary iPhone: an edge-to-edge OLED display. Originally spotted by BGR, there are no ugly side bezels here.

The designer calls it a "Free Form" display, which integrates Touch ID capability and a virtual Home button directly into the screen, features that have already been reported for the iPhone 8.

The goal would be to deliver the same size screen in a smaller body. In this case, the iPhone 8 concept sports a jet white color and a screen with quad HD resolution, which would be a step up from the iPhone 7 Plus' 1920 x 1080 full HD panel.

(Image credit: Venjamin Geskin/YouTube)

The challenge with offering a design with no size bezels would be avoiding accidental touches, a complaint some Galaxy S7 Edge owners have had. So Apple would need to be able to tell the difference between a tap you wanted to make and just brushing up against the screen. This could be accomplished by building on the pressure sensitivity in the 3D Touch display.

Actually, the bigger challenge for Apple might be making the real iPhone 8 sexier than this mockup and the many others we expect between now and September 2017.