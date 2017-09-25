Intel 8th-gen Core for Desktops Unveiled: What Gamers Need to Know

Intel just took the wraps off the desktop edition of its powerful new 8th-gen Core processors, which are specifically aimed to supercharge your gaming PC.

Launching on Oct. 5, these new CPUs are optimized to deliver better experiences for VR junkies, Twitch streamers and content creators, just to name a few. Here's everything you need to know about what Intel is calling its "best gaming processor ever."

What's new with 8th-gen Core?

As with any new generation of Intel processors, these 8th-gen chips are faster and more efficient than what came before. They will be available in the usual Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 variations, which will include the first-ever 6-core Intel Core i5 CPU as well as the first-ever 4-core Intel Core i3 CPU. That means you can look forward to more power, even if you don't splurge for the highest-end Core i7 chips.

Special features include Intel's Turbo Boost 2.0 for extra bursts of performance, as well as Intel's Hyper-Threading technology which allows your CPU to multitask better. The chips support up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM for speedy memory performance, and give you finer overclocking controls by letting you adjust the performance each individual core.

How will 8th-gen Core improve my gaming?

According to Intel, 8th-gen Core CPUs allow for up to 25 percent better framerates on graphically rich games such as Gears of War 4 compared to 7th-gen core CPUs. If you're upgrading from a three-year-old machine, Intel says, you can expect twice the performance when it comes to gaming and streaming/recording at the same time.

A look at the 8th-gen Core's internal die.

For content creators, 8th-gen Core promises up to 32 percent faster performance when editing 4K video. The new Intel processors will also overclock to higher levels, maximizing your total performance potential.

All of these features help bolster the highest-end member of the 8th-gen family: the Intel Core i7-8700K, which is being called Intel's best gaming chip ever. This CPU boasts up to a 4.7-GHz single-core frequency, which is the fastest ever on an Intel chip. In layman's terms, it's really, really fast.

How much will the 8th-gen Core processors cost?

The new Intel processors will come in six configurations, starting with a $117 Intel Core i3-8100. The most premium member of the 8th gen family, the Core i7-8700K, will run you $359.

Are these new processors worth buying?

While Intel's 8th-gen CPUs sound promising for gamers, we won't know how beastly they truly are until we test them ourselves. Stay tuned for a benchmark roundup right here on Tom's Guide, as well as more granular tests from our friends at Tom's Hardware and Anandtech.

Image Credit: Intel