How to Use the Galaxy S10's Wireless PowerShare Feature

Thanks to a new Wireless PowerShare feature added by Samsung to its Galaxy S10 lineup, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e all have the unique ability to charge other devices. With Wireless PowerShare, all you need to do is flip a switch, turn your handset over and place something that supports Qi inductive charging onto the back — such as the case for Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds, or even an iPhone, for example.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Here are step-by-step directions for using Wireless PowerShare with you new Galaxy S10.

1. Swipe down on your notification bar to reveal Quick Settings.

2. Swipe down one more time to reveal all of your quick toggles.

3. Tap the Wireless PowerShare icon.

4. Confirm that the Wireless PowerShare message pops up to ensure that the feature has been activated.

5. Flip your Galaxy S10 over and place a Qi-compatible device on top of the back of the phone. Power should be flowing to the device.

6. When you’re done, remove the device being charged and tap Cancel at the bottom of the Galaxy S10’s screen to turn Wireless Power Share off.

Using Wireless PowerShare is very simple, and luckily all of Samsung’s latest flagships boast respectable battery life, so you can send some of that extra juice to another device that needs it more. Just be mindful that your Galaxy S10 will automatically deactivate Wireless PowerShare once its battery depletes to 30 percent.

Looking for more Galaxy S10 tips and advice? Visit our Galaxy S10 hub page for even more help with getting the most out of your smartphone.

More Galaxy S10 Coverage