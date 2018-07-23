How To Fine-Tune Your Music With Alexa

Amazon has announced a new "equalizer" feature for Amazon Echo devices. Using Alexa, you can now adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble tones of your music.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the uninitiated, "bass" refers to the lowest tones in your music -- it's what generally comes out of the sub-woofer, or largest speaker, in your home or car. "Treble" refers to notes with higher frequency, including guitar solos, piano ballads, and many female voices. "Mid-range" encompasses everything in between. Using Alexa, you can adjust each of the "bands" to between negative six (very quiet) and six (very loud) decibels.

Amazon recommends using the feature on the superior speakers of the Echo, Echo Plus, or Echo Show to take full advantage of the feature. But you can also use it on the Echo Dot and Echo Spot. The feature is also available to third-party developers, and has already been incorporated into the Polk Command Bar and Sonos Beam. Equalizer is rolling out in the next few days, so it may not work for you right away.

Here are the three ways to personalize your music on an Alexa-enabled device:

1. Voice Command

You can issue a number of commands to Alexa to adjust your music. You can say something like "Alexa, turn up the bass," "Alexa, set the treble to 6," or "Alexa, set the bass to maximum." To undo all your changes, say "Alexa, reset equalizer."

2. Alexa App

If you're not a talker, or you're listening with headphones in a public place, you can personalize your music from your phone as well. In the Alexa app on your phone, select Alexa Devices and the name of the device you're using. From there, press Sounds and enable Equalizer.

Then, you'll be able to control the settings of each band from that section of the Alexa app.

3. Echo Spot/Echo Show

If you have an Echo with a screen (the Echo Spot or Echo Show), you can equalize your music on the device itself.

To do so, swipe down on your screen and press "Settings." Go to "Sounds" and enable "Equalizer." You'll be able to adjust your settings from here.

For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.