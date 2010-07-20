Trending

Hacker Arrested for Schoolgirls Webcam Spying

By

I spy with my little eye...

Ever feel paranoid that your laptop webcam could be enabled, with someone able to remotely watch you? That's what one German man did. He used software to access the webcams of more than more than 150 schoolgirls, spying on them in private places such as their bedrooms.

According to the Local, a hacker from the Rhineland area is suspected of having infected girls' computers with a trojan sent via the chat program ICQ. The hacker first infected one of the girls and then used her ICQ list to send the trojan to her friends' computers.

When authorities arrived at the man's home, they found several live feeds from the girls' bedrooms being streamed to his computer. The reports say that that the webcam light was enabled on the girls' computers, which lead them to suspect something was amiss.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tamz_msc 20 July 2010 14:12
    What a pervert!
    Reply
  • Albyint 20 July 2010 14:13
    lmao the webcam light was on? "Something MAY be wrong here..."

    Yea okay.......
    Reply
  • Maxor127 20 July 2010 14:34
    People still use ICQ?
    Reply
  • Darkerson 20 July 2010 14:44
    I'm glad that they caught the sick bastard...
    Reply
  • Kaiser_25 20 July 2010 15:14
    lol horrible but kinda funny, the joys of tech nowadays!!!
    Reply
  • refraction 20 July 2010 15:16
    Why are "The Local" Watching the girls webcam lights? who's going to arrest them?! ;p
    Reply
  • angelraiter 20 July 2010 15:28
    Maxor127People still use ICQ?
    My thoughts exactly...
    Reply
  • swell9 20 July 2010 15:48
    If you still use ICQ, then you are way behind in tech and so no surprise if you get hacked.
    Reply
  • 20 July 2010 16:57
    how stupid can you be,to do somting like this and not at list try to cover your tracks somehow, don't just be a pervert ,be a smart pervert -:)))))
    Reply
  • sarev0k 20 July 2010 17:12
    I know many people that got in the same situation of those girls. Its not a pretty sight
    Reply