Hacker Arrested for Schoolgirls Webcam Spying

Ever feel paranoid that your laptop webcam could be enabled, with someone able to remotely watch you? That's what one German man did. He used software to access the webcams of more than more than 150 schoolgirls, spying on them in private places such as their bedrooms.

According to the Local, a hacker from the Rhineland area is suspected of having infected girls' computers with a trojan sent via the chat program ICQ. The hacker first infected one of the girls and then used her ICQ list to send the trojan to her friends' computers.

When authorities arrived at the man's home, they found several live feeds from the girls' bedrooms being streamed to his computer. The reports say that that the webcam light was enabled on the girls' computers, which lead them to suspect something was amiss.