Google Pixel 2 Has Tantalizing Colors on Way

Google's upcoming Pixel 2 handsets will probably look different than your standard high-end smartphone.

(Image credit: Google)

The search giant is planning a host of "interesting color options" for its upcoming Pixel 2 handset, Android Headlines is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The source didn't reveal which colors might be available, but did say that Google would use "lighthearted names."

Google had so-called lighthearted names for its first Pixel line, including Quiet Black, Really Blue, and Very Silver.

Google is rumored to be working on three new Pixel devices this year. Two of those handsets will be modest upgrades over last year's models, featuring boosts to their processors and some design tweaks.

However, the third device might prove to be the biggest update, and could come with a screen size that could exceed six inches, making it much bigger than the smaller options Google reportedly has planned. The exact screen size isn't yet known.

According to several reports, Google is planning to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in this year's Pixel handsets. Additionally, the devices could come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, reports say.

MORE: Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Physically, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to come with thinner bezels around its screen, similar to what you'd find in the Samsung Galaxy S8 line. Google is also reportedly planning a dual-camera array in the device, rather than the single-lens camera available in its first generation of Pixel handsets.

Still, a host of questions abound, including when the smartphone might launch and how much it might cost. Look for much more on the Google Pixel 2 in the coming weeks, as more rumors surface.