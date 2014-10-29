Trending

Droid Turbo Battery Tested: Above Average, Not the Best

The Droid Turbo's 3,900 mAh battery delivers very good endurance, but it's not the longest lasting phone.

The Motorola Droid Turbo promises a whopping 48 hours of battery life during mixed usage, but how long does it last under heavy use? As it turns out, its high-capacity 3,900 mAh battery delivers good endurance, but it's not best in class.

To gauge the staying power of the Droid Turbo, we ran our standard Android battery test, which involves surfing 50 of the most popular websites over 4G LTE on 150 nits of brightness. Verizon's new exclusive device lasted 9 hours and 30 minutes. That's more than an hour longer than the smartphone average and the Verizon Galaxy S5.

However, other handsets last longer. The HTC One M8 on Verizon, for instance, ran for a solid 9:52 on our test. And although it was on AT&T's network, the iPhone 6 Plus lasted a half hour longer than the Turbo at 10 hours even. Although it has a smaller 3,100 mAh battery, the OnePlus One offered more than 13 hours of power.

To be fair, the Turbo is likely working harder than some competing handsets because it has more pixels to render on its 5.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) screen. The Galaxy Note 4, which has a larger 5.7-inch QHD display, lasted for 8:43 on AT&T. The Verizon version of the LG G3 sports a 5.5-inch QHD panel and lasted only 6 hours and 10 minutes on our test.

If you read the fine print on its website, Motorola doesn't claim that the Droid Turbo lasts 48 hours on a demanding test like the one we run. The company's estimate is "based on an average user profile that includes both usage and standby." Still, we were hoping that the Turbo would break the 10-hour mark.

The good news is that Motorola claims that you'll be to get 8 hours of juice after recharging for just 15 minutes. We'll put that claim to the test in our full review.

Mark Spoonauer is the editor in chief of Tom's Guide. Follow him at @mspoonauer. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

  • cmdtech 30 October 2014 21:40
    Id say considerably about avg...those are the best phones out there...
  • smileman 31 October 2014 09:38
    You guys need to add the Xperia Z3 to your chart, which also claims two day battery life.
  • PagePlus 1 31 October 2014 11:58
    I would like to see how the Sony Xperia Z3v from Verizon stacks up also. Which is Verizon's dumb down Z3 that will not hurt the sales of their exclusive Droid Turbo much. It reminds me of a horse race, and one of the horses is handicapped to favor the other. It sucks when Verizon is the only carrier that has towers in the area.
  • ChristinaivyKelly 31 October 2014 23:37
  • chazzmatt 01 November 2014 00:46
    The Droid Turbo is NOT a Verizon exclusive. That's MISINFORMATION being perpetuated by the ignorant media.

    This SAME 5.2", 1440p, Snapdragon 805, 3GB phone is being released as the Droid Turbo (Verizon), Moto X Play (AT&T), Moto Maxx (International).

    Verizon Droid Turbo: FCC ID of IHDT56PK1
    AT&T Moto X Play: FCC ID of IHDT56PK2

    5.2", 1440p, Snapdragon 805, 3GB

    Has AT&T bands, and the documentation also states that the new device "is electrically equivalent to the certified device carrying FCC ID IHDT56PK1."

    But, I'm REALLY waiting for the Motorola "Pure Edition" of the Moto X Play. Unlockable bootloader, no carrier branding, no bloatware. Would also have international LTE bands, just like the Pure Edition of the 2014 Moto X.
  • PagePlus 1 01 November 2014 12:46
    I use PagePlus Wireless which uses Verizon'a towers. It's prepaid and saves me. PagePlus is required to run the ESN through Verison for phone approval. From what I understand, I need a stock Verizon contract type phone.
