EOS Rebel T6 is Canon's $549 DSLR For Foodies

Waiters, prepare to be even more annoyed by foodies taking snapshots of their dinners. Canon's new budget DSLR, the EOS Rebel T6, has a food mode, which will not only enhance the look of whatever's on the plate, but also make it easier to share via social media. Available in April for $549 (with kit lens), the EOS Rebel T6 looks to be a modest, but successful followup to its predecessor, the T5.

In many respects, the T6 is very similar to the T5: Both have an 18.1 APS-C CMOS sensor, ISO range of 100-6400, and a 9-point autofocus system. Both also have a 3-inch LCD touchscreen, but the T6 has a much higher resolution of 920,000 dots, compared to 460,000 on the T5. Unfortunately, the screen does not articulate, so this is not a very selfie-friendly camera.

A new Food Mode (available through the mode dial) enhances both the colors and brightness of food, and also makes the images ready to share. Other filters include Fisheye, Toy Camera, Miniature, and Soft Focus.

Additionally, the EOS T6 has a slightly improved Digic 4+ image processor, and has built-in Wi-Fi and NFC, which will let you share photos and control the camera remotely. It can also shoot video at 1080p, but only at 30 fps—the same as the EOS T5.

In all, the T6 isn't a huge improvement over the T5, but it brings Canon's starter DSLR up to date with some of the current camera technologies. The Canon EOS Rebel T6 camera will available in April for $549.99 when bundled with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens.