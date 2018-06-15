Best Father's Day and World Cup Deals

Father's Day is upon us and if you still haven't purchased dad's gift, there's still time.

Amazon's Father's Day sale will last through Saturday at 11:59pm ET. If you live in a Prime Now-friendly city, we recommend upgrading your shipping to Amazon's same-day service.

In addition to Father's Day sales, we're also seeing an influx of TV deals, thanks in part to the Word Cup, which is causing retailers to discount many big-screen 4K TVs. And with retailers slowly unveiling their back-to-school deals, we're seeing a mix of excellent sales on everything from laptops to gaming consoles.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or dad — we're collecting the best deals you can buy right now.

Amazon Father's Day Sale

Amazon's Father's Day sale started last weekend with a slew of discounts on a variety of its gadgets. The sale is valid through Saturday and discounted items include:

Keep in mind Prime Day is just a few weeks away, so many of these items will be on sale again at potentially lower prices.

Google Devices on Sale at Walmart

Not an Alexa fan? No worries. Walmart has a multitude of excellent smart home deals that dad is bound to love. Walmart can't deliver in time for Father's Day, but they do offer same-day in-store pickup, which lets you pick up your purchases minutes after ordering. Noteworthy deals include:

In addition to smart home devices, Walmart also has deals on other dad-friendly tech like the Google Chromecast Ultra for $59 ($10 off), Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm) for $149 ($100 off), and Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm) for $179 ($100 off).

World Cup-Worthy TV Deals

Get ready for a month of glorious fútbol. To celebrate the jogo bonito, retailers from Amazon to Walmart are discounting big-screen 4K TVs by as much as $502. Normally, we'd say wait till Black Friday to buy a new TV, but there are many Black Friday-like TV deals you can you can take advantage of today — not just on budget TVs — but on TVs we've reviewed and recommend. Some of our favorite deals of the moment include:

Now that you have a new TV, you might want to pair it with a new gaming console. Walmart has the Microsoft Xbox One X on sale for $449 ($50 off), Xbox One S for $199 ($50 off), and the PlayStation 4 Pro for $349.99 ($50 off).

Apple Sale at Best Buy

Two of Apple's rarely discounted gadgets are on sale for a limited time only at Best Buy. Currently, you can save $50 on the Apple Watch 3 or the Apple HomePod. Plus, take $250 off the Touch Bar MacBook Pro.

Check back as we update this page with more new deals.