Google to Fix Android Pie’s Pixel Charging Bug

August 15 Update: This story has been updated per a statement released by Google.

No software is perfect at its first release, and Android 9.0 Pie is no exception.

Over the past few weeks, owners of the 2016 Pixel XL have reported problems with fast charging since upgrading to Google's latest operating system.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All Pixel phones are equipped with "quick charging" capability, and display a "Charging Rapidly" message while they use it. Users have reported on Google's Issue Tracker and the XDA Forums (spotted by Android Police) that after upgrading to Android Pie, their devices no longer display that indicator.

Last week, Google resolved the issue with the status "Won't Fix (Infeasible)." But don't lose hope -- today, it reopened the issue, displaying a message that "We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

In a statement to Ars Technica, a Google spokesperson confirmed the issue and revealed the company is "verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks." In the mean time, users are advised to use the 18W rapid charger that was included with their Pixel, which the spokesperson said "does not exhibit this behavior."

Complainants also mentioned that their devices were much hotter after upgrading, and that their battery life had decreased.

Some users have claimed it's still possible to activate fast charging by powering the device down, and plugging it in while powered down. Others had success plugging their Pixels in while in safe mode, which prevents third-party apps and games from running. Both of these solutions indicate that the problem could have to do with the device overheating, or with the new operating system draining too much power.

While some complaints are from Pixel owners, the vast majority are Pixel XL users. We have not yet spotted similar reports from Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL users.