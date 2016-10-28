How to Use Android Nougat's Quick Switch Feature

Multitasking through Multi-Window mode in Android Nougat can be a great way to tackle two tasks at once, but not all apps support that feature. Sometimes you really need to go full screen to be productive. For those occasions, Nougat’s new Quick Switch feature is the answer.

While it doesn’t allow you to interact with two apps simultaneously, Quick Switch makes jumping back and forth between two apps instantaneous. Naturally, when the major selling point for a feature is its speed, it better be easily accessible and as you will see that is certainly the case with Quick Switch.

1. Open the two apps that you would like to switch between.

2. Double-tap the Recents button as needed to switch. Note that a single tap will open the recent apps screen for sorting through all open apps.

That’s all there is to it — no more jumping back to the home screen or opening the recent apps screen just to return to that last app. (If you’re on the home screen, incidentally double-tapping the Recents button — or the Overview button, as it’s sometimes called — takes you to the last app you had opened.) Enjoy the increased productivity.