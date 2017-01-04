Seriously Amped Extender Spreads Your Wi-Fi 12,000 Feet

If you're looking for a high-quality Wi-Fi extender to blanket your home with speedy, stable wireless connectivity, we may have just found the next great option at CES 2017. Amped Wireless yesterday (Jan. 3) announced its Helios-Ex RE2200T Tri-Band Wifi Range Extender, which covers home ranging up to 12,000 square feet.





Amped Helios RTA2200T Router (Left), Helios-EX RE2200T Range Extender (Right)



Amped is also offering its new RTA2200T Tri-Band router, one of the first affordable models of its kind, but you don't need its router to get the gains of the extender.

Pricing and Availability

$179 each, spring 2017

Key Specs

The Helios-Ex RE2200T Tri-Band Wifi Range Extender offers a range of 12,000 square feet. There's a dedicated DirectLink connection for stable Wi-Fi router connections, and the extender should work with all routers.

What's New

While other extenders have offered a dedicated connection to Wi-Fi routers, Amped Wireless's Helios-Ex AC2200 Wifi Range Extender was built to work with all routers, so it can slot into your existing setup.

Why You Should Care

Those who keep their routers far from their laptops, consoles and set-top boxes may be missing out on full, stable connections. The RE2200T extender will solve that problem. The RTA2200T router isn't necessary, but made for those looking to replace an existing solution.

Outlook

Intrigued. The promised square-foot range is something we'll need to test.